At your place or our's
Hannah's can provide unparalleled service and cuisine for your next special occasion. We can host numerous sized events, offering our Private Dining Room, Bridge/Cavern Spaces, or the entire restaurant as a Venue.
Celebrating elsewhere? Hannah's provides off-site catering! Whether your event is casual or formal, our experienced staff and advanced culinary team are here to create your ideal dining experience.
SPECIAL OCCASIONS:
Rehearsal Dinners
Graduation
Business Meetings
Wedding Receptions
Birthdays
Presentations
Anniversaries
Holiday Parties
Any Special Occasion
HANNAH'S OFFERS SEVERAL MENU OPTIONS FOR YOUR EVENT:
Customized Menus
Boxed Lunches
Heavy or Pass Hors d'oeuvres
Lunch, Dinner & Brunch Buffet
Desserts and Beverages
