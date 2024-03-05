Image

Hannah's Catering

Providing unparalleled service and cuisine for your special event

  • At your place or our's

    Hannah's can provide unparalleled service and cuisine for your next special occasion. We can host numerous sized events, offering our Private Dining Room, Bridge/Cavern Spaces, or the entire restaurant as a Venue.


    Celebrating elsewhere? Hannah's provides off-site catering! Whether your event is casual or formal, our experienced staff and advanced culinary team are here to create your ideal dining experience.

    SPECIAL OCCASIONS:

    Rehearsal Dinners

    Graduation

    Business Meetings

    Wedding Receptions

    Birthdays

    Presentations

    Anniversaries

    Holiday Parties

    Any Special Occasion

  • Image

    HANNAH'S OFFERS SEVERAL MENU OPTIONS FOR YOUR EVENT:

    Customized Menus

    Boxed Lunches

    Heavy or Pass Hors d'oeuvres

    Lunch, Dinner & Brunch Buffet

    Desserts and Beverages

